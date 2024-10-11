Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The Pluga Platform will not retain personal information any longer than is necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was processed, including the security of processing in compliance with legal and regulatory obligations (for example, auditing, accounting and terms statutory retention), litigation regarding processing, as well as for the establishment, exercise or defense of its legitimate interest.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The Pluga Platform has its own routine for deleting user generated data retained for more than six months (input and output logs, for example).
Nevertheless, the Pluga Platform reserves the right to archive certain data, always anonymized, for statistical analysis, for example, the growth rate of using a tool integrated with the Pluga platform.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The Pluga Platform stores users data on his databases, hosted by Amazon Web Services.
Sedi dei data center
Brasile
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted only.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no