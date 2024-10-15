Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Julius AI retains Customer Data for as long as an account remains active and for up to 30 days following account termination to allow restoration if needed.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Julius AI does not archive Customer Data. Backups are maintained solely for business continuity and disaster recovery, stored in encrypted form with strict access controls, and automatically purged in accordance with Julius AI’s Data Management and Retention Policy.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Julius AI stores Customer Data securely on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using encrypted storage for all data at rest and in transit. Access is restricted through role-based controls and multi-factor authentication. Data residency and handling comply with Julius AI’s Information Security and Privacy Policies.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
ChatGPT & Claude
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Julius AI does not allow LLM providers (OpenAI or Anthropic) to retain, log, or use Customer Data for model training. Prompts and responses are processed transiently through API calls and are not stored by the LLM providers.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Julius AI’s LLM integrations operate in a secure, multi-tenant cloud environment with strict logical data separation. Customer prompts and responses are processed via OpenAI and Anthropic enterprise APIs, which do not retain or train on Customer Data.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Julius AI operates on a multi-tenant architecture while ensuring logical data separation. Customer prompts and outputs are processed via API calls to trusted LLM providers (OpenAI and Anthropic) under enterprise agreements that prohibit model training.