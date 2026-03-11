Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Beezi operates on a zero-retention policy for sensitive Customer Data, such as source code and ticket content, processed during a task. This data is processed ephemerally and is not stored after the operation is complete. We only retain essential Account Information (such as user email and subscription status) for the duration of the customer's active subscription, as outlined in our Terms of Service. Customers are responsible for backing up their own Customer Data.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customer Data processed for a specific task is removed from our servers immediately after the task's completion. Upon termination of a customer's account, all associated Customer Data is permanently deleted from our production systems in accordance with our Terms of Service. Customers can also request data removal to comply with regulations like GDPR; this process is initiated through a formal request form within our application

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Beezi stores all application data on secure cloud infrastructure provided by leading cloud vendors. All data is encrypted both in transit (using TLS) and at rest. Our core data storage policy is based on a zero-retention model for sensitive Customer Data; source code, ticket content, and repository interactions are processed ephemerally and are not stored on our persistent storage systems after a task is completed. Only essential account and configuration data is stored persistently.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i We use Large Language Models from various providers, including Anthropic (Claude family) and Google (Gemini family) etc

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Our service exclusively uses AI providers that support zero-retention. Customer Data is processed ephemerally and deleted immediately upon request completion, ensuring no data is stored or retained.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Our LLM operations are conducted within the secure, multi-tenant environments of our various AI providers. Each customer's data is processed in logically separate, individual API requests. Customer Data is never used to train the providers' models.