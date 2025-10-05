Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Mernin Labs retains user and workspace data for up to 12 months. We have implemented a scheduled database script that will delete all user profile and usage event data older than 12 months from our PostgreSQL database. For example: DELETE FROM usage_events WHERE created_at < NOW() - INTERVAL '12 months'; As of now, no user data is older than this retention window, but this process is in place for all future data.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Upon app uninstallation, all user and workspace data (including preferences, settings, and usage events) are deleted from our systems within 30 days. Users may also request data deletion at any time via hey@merninbot.com.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Mernin Labs stores user preferences, settings, and event metadata in a secure, encrypted cloud database. No Slack message content is stored. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Neon (for PostgreSQL database), Vercel (for web services)

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://merninbot.com/privacy-full

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI GPT-4, DALL-E 3

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM OpenAI API is configured so that prompts and generated content are not retained for training or analysis. Per OpenAI policy, API data is not stored for model training.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Mernin Bot sends only the prompt and selected theme or rhyme concept to OpenAI’s API for content generation. No user-identifiable information or Slack message content is sent to OpenAI. Each API request is processed independently and is not pooled with ot