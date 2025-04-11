LangSmith Fleet

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Paesi Bassi
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Any custom model endpoint (Anthropic, OpenAI, and others)
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We do not retain any LLM data as we do not host the models ourselves.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
We do not host models, and we do not store users LLM api keys. Users are expected to provide their own LLM api keys, and pay for their usage. We have a feature for users to store any arbitrary secret, and that is where they put their keys.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
We do not store any LLM data as we do not host the models ourselves.