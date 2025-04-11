LangSmith Fleet is a no-code platform for building useful AI agents. LangSmith Fleet integrates with API services, including Slack. When connected to your Slack workspace, Fleet can power automations such as summarizing messages, responding to messages, installing supported Slack apps, and reading or updating app configurations needed to support those workflows. This app uses large language models (LLMs) and may occasionally generate inaccurate, outdated, or incomplete responses. Always verify important information before relying on it, and avoid sharing sensitive data in prompts or connected workflows.