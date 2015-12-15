Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. Customer Data is only retained as long as we have a legal basis for doing so in order to provide services to our customers

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. We remove all live data about a customer when they delete their account on our service. Customer Data may be retained for up to 30 days in historic backups.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Customer Data is all stored in the United States and it is encrypted both at rest and while in transit.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Data is all stored in the cloud with one of a few select providers.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Amazon AWS, Heroku, Fly.io

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes