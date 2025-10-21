Bring energy and fairness to everyday team decisions with a quick spin of the wheel, right inside Slack.
Wheel Picker turns routine team choices into short, engaging moments everyone enjoys.
Instead of debating who should start the meeting, present next, or take notes, just spin the wheel and let it decide fairly, quickly, and with a bit of suspense.:compass: Great for
- Meetings: Randomly pick who runs the standup, presents first, or gives the next update
- Task rotation: Assign recurring responsibilities like note-taking, demos, or on-call duties
- Team engagement: Use it for icebreakers, quick draws, or light-hearted competitions
- Fair selection: Handle volunteer picks or random assignments transparently in public channels:star2: Why teams use Wheel Picker
- Fair and transparent: Everyone sees how the choice was made (hint: randomly)
- Visual and engaging: A spinning wheel adds a touch of suspense to routine moments
- Quick and simple: Get results in seconds with a single command
- Flexible: Works with any number of options:gear: How it works
Type the
/wheel-pick
slash command followed by your list of names or options, separated by commas. Wheel Picker instantly spins a virtual wheel to make the selection.
Example:/wheel-picker, option 1, option 2, option 3
You can also use Wheel Picker with an @mention, like this:@WheelPicker option 1, option 2, option 3:information_source: Support
If you have any questions, please reach out to contact@wheelpicker.app