Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Data is retained as long as Wheel Picker is installed in your Slack workspace, and if no request was made to delete it.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati After uninstalling Rotation App, all your data is automatically deleted after 14 days. You can request to have your data deleted sooner by emailing contact@wheelpicker.app

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Rotation App stores the minimum necessary data required to operate (e.g. team ID), and does not store PII. Data is secured with the highest standards (using AES-256, and very strict authorization and network rules.)

Sedi dei data center Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://wheelpicker.app/dpa/#subprocessors