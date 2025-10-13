Culture Fit - Safety Radar

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Safety Radar retains only anonymized and aggregated team-level metrics.
Raw message data retrieved from Slack is processed in real time and automatically deleted within seconds after analysis. No identifiable or personal data is permanently stored.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Safety Radar does not archive customer data.
All message data is transient and deleted immediately after processing.
Customers can request full deletion of aggregated analytics at any time by contacting privacy@culture-fit.net
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Only aggregated, non-identifiable data (such as team-level sentiment trends and alert frequency) is securely stored in encrypted databases.
All storage and processing comply with GDPR and Slack’s Data Protection Addendum.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services) using EU-based servers (Frankfurt) with encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+).
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS (Amazon Web Services) – EU (Frankfurt, Germany)
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no