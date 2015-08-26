RescueTime is the only app that can automatically track the work you’re focused on and update your Slack status in real-time!
RescueTime for Slack lets you instantly see what the rest of your team is working on so you can stay more connected and not interrupt them when they’re focused on important work. It’s like bringing the only good thing about an open office to your remote team.
Use RescueTime for Slack to:
- Set custom Slack statuses and emojis that are automatically triggered based on the work you’re doing. (You have control over which activities are broadcast).
- Auto-trigger Slack’s Do-Not-Disturb mode when you’re focused on your most important work
- Easily see what the rest of your team is working on at any moment during the day
How to get started: RescueTime for Slack requires a RescueTime Premium subscription. Sign up here to get set up: https://www.rescuetime.com/premium
Contact developers at support-tender@rescuetime.com