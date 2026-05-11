Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain your information for as long as necessary to provide our Service and fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy.
Active account data is retained while you use our Service
When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days
Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements)
Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days
Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements)
Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement
To contact us regarding your data deletion, email support@stipulate.work
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your information:
Data encryption in transit and at rest
Secure data storage in MongoDB Atlas with AWS infrastructure
Regular security assessments and updates
Access controls and authentication mechanisms
Workspace isolation to prevent cross-workspace data access
However, no method of transmission over the Internet or electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
MongoDB Atlas (AWS): For secure data storage in the United States
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no