Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We retain your information for as long as necessary to provide our Service and fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy. Active account data is retained while you use our Service When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements) Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements) Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement To contact us regarding your data deletion, email support@stipulate.work

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your information: Data encryption in transit and at rest Secure data storage in MongoDB Atlas with AWS infrastructure Regular security assessments and updates Access controls and authentication mechanisms Workspace isolation to prevent cross-workspace data access However, no method of transmission over the Internet or electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati MongoDB Atlas (AWS): For secure data storage in the United States

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://stipulate.work/privacy