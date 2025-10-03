Vee by Visier

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Sedi dei data center
Canada, Germania, Singapore, Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Visier provides customers with the option of cloud-hosting in either AWS data centers (Canada, US, Germany, or Singapore) or Azure data centers (Canada or US).
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services’ GPT models and AWS Bedrock Claude models
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
The LLMs retain this data only for so long as the conversation thread/Vee session remains.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) agent that utilizes a third-party LLM, which processes queries and conversational history to generate responses.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
The LLM processes the data from either the USA, Canada, or EU.