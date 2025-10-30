Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Vercel retains Customer Data only for the minimum necessary period to fulfill contractual/legal obligations, support the Services, or meet business needs. Upon termination, Customer Data is deleted within a commercially reasonable timeframe unless legally required to retain it​. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customer Data can be deleted using self-service functionality in account settings or upon account termination. Vercel deletes Customer Data in accordance with our Privacy Policy, DPA, and Information Security Policy.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Customer Data is encrypted and stored at rest using AES-256, and in transit using TLS 1.2+. Data is hosted across AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure​. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Primary storage of information is in the United States, with optional, ephemeral storage in the EEA. A list of Vercel’s Subprocessors, including their functions and locations, is available at https://vercel.com/legal/sub-processors. Cloud hosted via AWS, Azure, and GCP.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS, Azure, GCP

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://security.vercel.com/item/subprocessors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i v0 uses LLMs provided by approved third-party subprocessors (see security.vercel.com/subprocessors) accessed via secure APIs. No Slack workspace messages or customer content are used to train or fine-tune any model.

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM v0 retains user inputs and outputs only as long as necessary to deliver the service and ensure its reliability. Slack workspace data is never retained for model training.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Customer data processed by v0 is logically isolated by workspace and stored in separate, access-controlled environments.