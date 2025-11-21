Qordinate brings AI-powered task management and coordination directly into Slack. Your AI teammate that does the boring parts for you - tracking tasks, nudging you on time, and keeping context across channels so you don't have to. Instead of opening ten tools, just talk to Qordinate in Slack like you'd DM a coworker.
## What Qordinate Can Do for You
- Remember things for later: Set one-time or recurring reminders. "Remind me tomorrow 4pm to reply to the investor" or "Every Monday at 10am, ask me for my weekly priorities."
- Manage tasks across your day: Capture quick todos in Slack and turn them into structured tasks with due dates, priorities, and notes. Get gentle-but-firm nudges when you're ignoring your own plans.
- Summarize and surface context: Summarize long threads, pull out action items, and keep a running log of what actually matters. Great for noisy channels and chaos teams.
- Coordinate with people: Need docs, confirmations, or updates from others? Qordinate can help you structure the request and follow up later so it doesn't die in chat.
- Use connectors from Slack: Qordinate is MCP-compatible and supports connectors like Gmail, Calendar, Cursor, Drive, Docs, and any remote hosted MCP server. Access and control your connected tools directly from Slack without switching apps. Connect connectors at https://app.qordinate.ai
-> Connectors.
- Cross-channel memory: Tasks added via Slack are accessible when asking via WhatsApp or the web app (same user account). Qordinate remembers context across all your connected channels and tools.
## Why teams use Qordinate
Reduce "forgotten" tasks and follow-ups, less context-switching between tools, lightweight structure without forcing a new workflow. Works for solo founders, small teams, and chaos-heavy startups.
## Privacy and security
Qordinate respects Slack's existing permissions - the bot must be added to a channel before it can read or respond there. Data sent to Qordinate includes your messages and requests, which are processed using Large Language Models (LLMs) to generate responses. Qordinate maintains memory of your tasks and preferences to provide personalized assistance across channels. Learn more at https://qordinate.ai/integrations/slack
and review our privacy policy at https://qordinate.ai/privacy-policy
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Note that Qordinate uses AI and can make mistakes. While we strive for accuracy, AI-generated responses may occasionally be inaccurate, incomplete, or misinterpret your intent. Please review important tasks and reminders, and verify critical information independently.