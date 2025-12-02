Criteri di conservazione dei dati
FlutterChat, operated by Sirius Corporate Services Provider, retains personal information only for as long as necessary to deliver our services, maintain your account, fulfill requested transactions, and meet essential requirements such as legal compliance, dispute resolution, and the enforcement of our agreements.
Retention periods may vary depending on the type of data, user expectations or consent, legal obligations, data sensitivity, and the availability of automated tools that allow users to delete their information.
For example, to comply with global financial and tax regulations, we retain minimal account-level information — such as the email associated with your FlutterChat account and payment-related records stored with our payment processor — for 7 years.
All other non-essential data is deleted as soon as reasonably possible. Web access logs, including records of visitors who did not begin a chat, are automatically purged within 90 days or sooner.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If your personal information is processed under the scope of European Union data protection law, you may request access, correction, or deletion of your personal data.
To submit such requests, you may contact us at:
privacy@flutterchat.io
https://flutterchat.io/eu-privacy-summary
When FlutterChat processes data on behalf of a business that is the data controller (e.g., a company using FlutterChat with its customers), all privacy requests should be directed to that business.
If you are a California resident and your data is subject to the CCPA, you may request that we delete personal information collected about you. To proceed with deletion, we must verify your identity consistent with legal requirements.
Requests can be made via:
privacy@flutterchat.io
You may authorize an agent to submit CCPA requests on your behalf, provided the agent presents valid proof of authorization. In some cases, we may request that you verify your identity directly with us.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Personal information collected by FlutterChat may be stored and processed in your region or in any country where Sirius Corporate Services Provider or our service providers maintain infrastructure. At present, our primary data storage facilities are located in the United States of America.
Storage locations are selected to ensure operational efficiency, performance, reliability, and resilience in the event of outages or system failures. We implement measures designed to ensure that data collected under this policy is handled in accordance with applicable laws and with the protections described herein, no matter where it is stored.
When transferring personal data from the EEA, UK, or Switzerland to regions without an adequacy decision, we rely on appropriate legal mechanisms, including data processing agreements and other safeguards required under applicable law.
FlutterChat takes appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect personal data against unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. All traffic is encrypted in transit, and data is stored within AWS facilities. Access to internal systems is strictly limited based on need. Only required network ports are exposed, and logs are monitored for abuse. Encrypted backups are kept for a short retention period before being deleted.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
FlutterChat is hosted on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure in U.S. regions.
All application data is stored in an AWS RDS and AWS DynamoDB databases.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no