Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Learn Place Assistant does not retain any Customer Data. Message content and metadata are processed in real-time to generate AI responses and are immediately discarded from memory once the request is fulfilled. Because we do not store any data, there is no retention period for workspace information.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Since Learn Place Assistant follows a strict no-storage policy, there is no archived data to remove. No Customer Data is ever written to persistent storage or long-term archives. Upon uninstallation, any active session cache is immediately cleared, ensuring no footprint remains on our systems.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Learn Place Assistant does not store Customer Data at any time. All data received from Slack is held only in volatile memory (RAM) during the duration of a single request-response cycle and is encrypted in transit via TLS. We do not use databases or any form of persistent storage for message content

Sedi dei data center Belgio, Stati Uniti

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i This application utilizes Google Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and a custom-tuned large language model hosted locally on Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM We have configured our API integrations with Google and OpenAI to ensure that Customer Data is not used for model training and is not retained by the providers beyond the initial processing phase.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Our GCP-hosted model operates in a private, single-tenant environment, while interactions with Gemini and ChatGPT utilize enterprise-grade APIs designed to keep data isolated from other users during processing.