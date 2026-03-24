Cadencepro Assistant

About Cadencepro

De-risk before it slips. Cadencepro is the AI agent designed for Executives, Managers, and Team Leads to identify and mitigate project execution risks before they impact the bottom line. By analyzing project Scope (Epics and Tickets), Timelines, and Resource (Budget) changes, Cadencepro surfaces threats to your roadmap in real time. The core of Cadencepro is its Simulation Engine, which allows leaders to model changes in a "Scenario Sandbox." This enables you to visualize the ripple effects of scope creep or resource shifts before they happen, keeping your team aligned and your credibility intact. What You Get with the Slack App

Automated Updates: Keep your team aligned by notifying them of project execution risks related to scope (project work items such as epics and tickets), timelines, and resource changes. Custom Triggers: Choose exactly what triggers a notification and who receives it, reducing noise and eliminating unnecessary meetings. Instant Alerts: Get immediate notifications for urgent changes, or send batch updates in daily or weekly digests. Real-time Risk Detection: Receive alerts for project activities, task assignments, and milestone completions directly in your channels. How It Works

Connect: Integrate Cadencepro with your Slack workspace to start receiving automated notifications.

Configure: Set your smart frequency controls and custom triggers from the Notifications section.