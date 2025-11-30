Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is retained while the application is installed, once the application is uninstalled from a Slack workspace all data is deleted for that tenant. Only financial transaction data is retained to comply with local regulations.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Propsly does not archive any data aside from payment transaction data after a tenant has departed or uninstalled the application from their Slack workspace. Data is removed as soon as the uninstall is completed. Users may request a confirmation of their data removal that will be returned to them with the exact timestamp of removal.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All customer data is stored in the continental United States at rest. Data is never shared with third parties for marketing reasons. Data is never sold. All data is encrypted with AES256 encryption at rest and TLS1.2 or TLS1.3 encryption in transit.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Our data is hosted in our cloud provider: AWS. The data is stored in various databases and S3 buckets.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no