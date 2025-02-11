Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We take your privacy and security of your data seriously. Data is stored as long as NikaTime is installed in your workspace. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati You can delete or update the personal data we use by editing your profile in your team chat application, our records will be updated immediately and none of the previous information will be saved. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is stored durably and securely using MongoDB Atlas. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://support.nikatime.com/en/articles/2546146-how-will-you-handle-my-private-data

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAi Gpt-4o

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM OpenAI retention policy https://platform.openai.com/docs/models/default-usage-policies-by-endpoint (/v1/chat/completions)

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Multi Tenant with logical customer segmentation.