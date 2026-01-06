Stop context-switching. Reply to Intercom customers without leaving Slack. Your support team lives in Slack, but Intercom's native integration only sends notifications; you can't reply back. Every customer message means switching apps, losing focus, and wasting time. Research shows each app switch costs 23 minutes to regain focus. BackReply fixes this with true bidirectional sync between Intercom and Slack. How it works: - New Intercom conversations automatically post to your designated Slack channel

- Reply directly in the Slack thread; your message goes straight to the customer in Intercom

- See the full conversation context, customer details, and conversation status right in Slack

- Attachments, formatting, and rich content sync seamlessly both ways Key features: - Reply from Slack – Respond to customers without opening Intercom

- Bidirectional sync – Messages flow both ways in real-time

- Thread continuity – Customer follow-ups appear in the same Slack thread

- Smart notifications – Configurable alerts so you never miss a customer message

- Team collaboration – Non-Intercom users can view and contribute without extra licenses

- Conversation actions – Close, snooze, or reassign conversations from Slack Built for B2B support teams who: - Manage customer communication across Slack Connect channels

- Want their team collaborating in Slack, not siloed in Intercom

- Need to reduce tool-switching overhead

- Have team members who don't need full Intercom seats BackReply bridges the gap that Intercom's native integration leaves open; turning Slack into your true support command center while keeping Intercom as your customer-facing platform.