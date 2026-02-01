Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Ninefold retains Customer Data as long as the customer's workspace uses Kyubot. Customer Data will be discarded upon uninstallation of the Kyubot application.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Ninefold will remove Customer Data upon uninstallation of the app. Customers may also request deletion of data by contacting support@kyubot.com, and data will be deleted within 30 days of the request.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Ninefold will store Customer Data in accordance with industry standard security practices. Data is encrypted in transit, isolated by workspace, and accessible only through authenticated requests. No Customer Data is shared with third parties except as required to provide the Service (hosting, payments)

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Serverless infrastructure using Cloudflare Workers and KV

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Cloudflare

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no