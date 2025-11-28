Criteri di conservazione dei dati

We never train our models on your data. Your prompts and responses are never used to improve or fine-tune any models. The system never learns from your environment. What we do store: logs We retain logs only for audit, compliance, security, and troubleshooting. These are required so you can see what actions were taken, by whom, and why - ensuring permissions enforcement and safe, compliant automation across your GTM stack. Logs keep you safe. Training on your data would expose you. We only do the former. Logs vs. Training Data 1. Training Data (what we do not use) Training data modifies a model permanently - pre-training, fine-tuning, or teaching it new behaviors. Alysio never trains on customer data. This means: ● No customer data shapes the model ● No data leaves your environment for training pipelines ● No cross-customer learning ● No persistence of your content inside the model ● No model drift based on your proprietary information This protects IP, prevents leakage, and ensures strict isolation. 2. Logs (what we do store and why) Logs are operational metadata, not training examples. They stay inside your tenant and typically include: ● Timestamp of the request ● Which user performed the action ● What system/API calls occurred December 2025 ● What was written back to Salesforce or other tools ● A high-level prompt (often scrubbed or encrypted) Why logs must exist: a. Auditability i. Traceability of who did what, when, and with what data - aligning with SOX, SOC 2, ISO 27001, FINRA, etc. b. Security and Forensics i. Teams must verify: 1. Was the request legitimate? 2. Did the agent follow permissions? 3. Did the system behave correctly? c. Debugging and Reliability i. If Salesforce or another system errors, logs pinpoint the cause. d. Compliance with customer IT policies i. Enterprises require immutable records, command traceability, and separation between data and training.