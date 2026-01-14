Criteri di conservazione dei dati
AppReviewAlerts retains Slack workspace connection data (workspace ID, channel IDs, and access tokens) for as long as the user maintains an active account. App review data fetched from app stores is retained for up to 90 days to prevent duplicate notifications. Users can request deletion of their data at any time.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon account deletion or disconnection of a Slack workspace, AppReviewAlerts will remove all associated Slack tokens and workspace data within 30 days. Users can request immediate deletion by contacting support. No Slack data is archived after removal.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is stored in encrypted databases using industry-standard encryption at rest (AES-256). Slack access tokens are stored securely and are only used to post review notifications to user-selected channels. We do not store message content from Slack channels.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted using Supabase (managed PostgreSQL database and edge functions).
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Supabase (infrastructure powered by AWS)
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no