Organizations need a way to get work done, not just talk about it. Smartsheet is the best way to plan, track, automate, and report on work, enabling you to move from idea to impact - fast. The Smartsheet AU for Slack Integration empowers Smartsheet AU customers and their teams to stay in context and get more work done, together. Using Smartsheet AU for Slack: • Take action on important notifications from Smartsheet, without ever having to leave Slack, and give your teams new ways to automate repetitive processes and get more work done. • Set Smartsheet alerts to be automatically sent to Slack channels so that you and your team have visibility into work, as it changes. • You will need a paid Smartsheet AU account, or you can start a free trial to use the integration. Not seeing the Install button? Try going to Slack and use the Add to Slack button to add the Smartsheet AU app to your workspace. To use the Smartsheet AU bot, click on Smartsheet AU under Apps, or click/tap on Direct Messages and search for "Smartsheet AU". Type anything to the bot to get started. To get started with sending notifications to channels, in Smartsheet click on Alerts & Actions and create a new Alert to a Slack channel.