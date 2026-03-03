Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We only collect: Your name and email address (upon registration) Your Slack username and workspace (via Slack OAuth) Your sports predictions Feedback sent via the /suggest command We do not read any private messages on Slack. The bot only interacts in public channels to which it has been invited.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati In accordance with the GDPR, you have the following rights: Right of access to your data Right to rectification Right to erasure (right to be forgotten) Right to data portability Right to object To exercise these rights, please contact us at hello@playmakerly.fr.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Your data will be retained for as long as your account remains active. It will be deleted within 30 days of a request for deletion.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Claude

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM API requests to Anthropic (Claude) have zero data retention. Anthropic does not store prompts or responses after processing. No user data is used for model training. Only structured data (predictions, scores, usernames) is stored in our own PostgreSQL dat

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Multi-tenant