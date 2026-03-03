Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We only collect:
Your name and email address (upon registration)
Your Slack username and workspace (via Slack OAuth)
Your sports predictions
Feedback sent via the /suggest command
We do not read any private messages on Slack. The bot only interacts in public channels to which it has been invited.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
In accordance with the GDPR, you have the following rights:
Right of access to your data
Right to rectification
Right to erasure (right to be forgotten)
Right to data portability
Right to object
To exercise these rights, please contact us at hello@playmakerly.fr.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Your data will be retained for as long as your account remains active. It will be deleted within 30 days of a request for deletion.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Claude
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
API requests to Anthropic (Claude) have zero data retention. Anthropic does not store prompts or responses after processing. No user data is used for model training. Only structured data (predictions, scores, usernames) is stored in our own PostgreSQL dat
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Multi-tenant
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
User data is processed via the Anthropic API (Claude). Anthropic does not store or use API inputs/outputs for model training. Data is processed on Anthropic's US-based servers. No conversation data is retained by the LLM after the API request completes