Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Afinio Decisions stores only the minimal decision log (message text, channel ID, timestamp, user ID, permalink) for a limited period. By default, data older than 180 days is automatically deleted via a scheduled retention job. Workspaces can request earlier deletion at any time.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
When an app is uninstalled from a Slack workspace, all associated workspace data is no longer processed and is scheduled for deletion. Channel-level data is removed when the bot is no longer present in a channel. Upon request, Afinio will permanently delete all stored customer data within a reasonable timeframe in accordance with applicable data protection regulations.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Afinio stores only the minimum data required to deliver its functionality. This includes Slack workspace identifiers, channel identifiers, decision text explicitly marked by users, and timestamps. Message content is stored only when a user explicitly marks a message as a decision via emoji reaction. No data is collected or stored without explicit user action.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no