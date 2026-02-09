Amazon Quick - Asia Pacific (Tokyo)

Amazon Quick helps business users make better decisions, faster and act on them, by unifying AI agents for research, business insights, and automation into a single experience. This app is for users using Amazon Quick in the Asia Pacific (Tokyo) region.
The Amazon Quick extension for Slack helps you access your resources from Quick and perform external actions in Slack so you can streamline your workflows and leverage Quick collaboratively with your team. Get generative AI powered productivity in Slack with Amazon Quick:
With the Amazon Quick extension for Slack, you can:
1. Access Amazon Quick in your Slack side panel at any time:
a. Click on your Slack profile picture in the bottom left of Slack.
b. Navigate to “Preferences” > “Navigation” > “AI Apps and Agents” and select “Amazon Quick”.
c. Amazon Quick will now be available to access anywhere in Slack through an icon in the top right of your Slack window.
2. Search your organization’s knowledge wherever you are:
a. Open the Amazon Quick side panel from the top right of your Slack window or start a DM with Amazon Quick under “Apps”.
b. Ask Amazon Quick a question about its knowledge from your spaces and connected knowledge bases.
c. To personalize your conversation using your data, use the gear icon (visible after sending your first message to Quick) within your conversation to select an agent or a space to respond from.
3. Get Amazon Quick’s in-context help in Slack conversation threads:
a. Navigate to a Slack conversation thread of your choice.
b. Type “@Amazon Quick” and ask any question about the messages in that thread or its knowledge from your spaces and Amazon knowledge bases.
c. If Amazon Quick is not already added to the channel, you will be prompted to add it before receiving a response.
4. Perform actions in external applications from Slack:
a. Open the Amazon Quick side panel in Slack or start a direct message with Amazon Quick.
b. Ask Amazon Quick to perform an action using one of your configured actions integrations or apps.
c. Complete the form if one is presented. Privacy First
We prioritize security and privacy over features and convenience. No content is sent to Amazon Quick if you do not explicitly include it. In the case of the Amazon Quick extension for Slack, no Slack data is sent to Amazon Quick unless you explicitly include it in a prompt or mention “@Amazon Quick” in a Slack conversation thread. Are outputs from Amazon Quick 100% accurate?
Amazon Quick uses generative AI — you should review responses for accuracy. Your Conversations
Each conversation will be stored for 30 days. You can review and manage your conversation history by visiting the Amazon Quick web experience.
Usage of the Amazon Quick extension for Slack is subject to the AWS Responsible AI Policy
.