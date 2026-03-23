Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Diana Intelligence Corp. retains customer data (messages processed, task history, and agent memory) for the duration of the customer's active subscription. Conversation data processed by the AI is not stored beyond what is needed to complete the requested task and maintain session context. Customers can request full data export or deletion at any time.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon app uninstallation or customer request, Diana Intelligence Corp. deletes all associated customer data — including task metadata, agent memory, and stored integration credentials — within 14 business days. No Slack message content is retained beyond real-time processing. We confirm deletion in writing via email to the requesting workspace administrator. Data is permanently removed from all primary datastores and backups within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All customer data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+). Data is stored in Supabase (managed PostgreSQL) hosted in the United States with row-level security policies enforcing tenant isolation. Integration credentials are encrypted with per-workspace keys before storage. Slack message content is processed in memory and is not written to persistent storage.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted. Diana runs on Cloudflare Workers (compute and edge routing), Supabase (managed PostgreSQL database in the United States), and Vercel (web application hosting).
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Cloudflare, Supabase, Vercel
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Anthropic Claude (Opus 4.6, Sonnet 4.5), OpenAI (GPT 5.4)
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Diana does not use Slack data to train LLMs. Anthropic and OpenAI do not retain API data for training under our commercial agreements. No customer data is stored by LLM providers.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Diana uses strict multi-tenant isolation. Each workspace gets its own sandboxed agent. Messages go to Anthropic/OpenAI APIs for real-time processing only, never stored or shared across tenants.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Diana does not store LLM inputs or outputs. Messages are sent to Anthropic and OpenAI APIs in the US for real-time processing. No data is retained by providers after the API response.