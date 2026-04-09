Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Customer data is retained while the customer's account is active. When an account is closed, data is retained for 60 days and then removed, except where retention is required by applicable law. Customers may export their data prior to account closure. Additional detail is set forth in our Data Processing Addendum: https://poggio.io/docs/legal/data-processing-addendum
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon expiry or termination of a customer agreement, customer data is deleted, excluding backup and archival copies, which are deleted in accordance with our internal data retention schedule. Where retention is required by applicable law, data is isolated and protected from further processing except as required by law. Additional detail is set forth in our Data Processing Addendum: https://poggio.io/docs/legal/data-processing-addendum
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer data is stored in cloud infrastructure in the United States. Data is encrypted in transit, and access is limited to authorized personnel with a business need. We maintain administrative, technical, and physical safeguards designed to protect customer data, and cross-border transfers are governed by our Data Processing Addendum.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted. All customer data is stored and processed in cloud infrastructure located in the United States. No customer data is stored on-premise or on employee devices.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Google Gemini model family (e.g., Gemini Flash); Anthropic Claude model family
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Poggio operates a multi-tenant architecture with strict logical isolation between customer workspaces. Customer data is never used to train, fine-tune, or improve any LLM — neither Poggio's nor any third-party vendor's. All inference requests are processe
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
United States