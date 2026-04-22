Gusto Cofounder

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Gusto retains personal data only for as long as needed to provide its services and fulfill the purposes described in its Privacy Notice, taking into account factors such as whether there is an ongoing customer or employer relationship, whether the data is needed to deliver requested products or services, and whether legal, regulatory, third-party, or internal recordkeeping obligations require continued retention. Gusto also notes that some deletion requests may be denied in whole or in part when retention is required for legal purposes, and its terms indicate that, because Gusto is subject to certain state and federal retention requirements as a financial institution, some employer data may not be removable from the platform.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Gusto’s data archival and removal approach provides that, at the expiration or termination of the agreement, company personal data must be handled according to the agreement’s deletion terms, including secure destruction of all copies, expressly including automatically created archival copies, within 30 calendar days, unless applicable law requires longer retention. If requested, a copy of the data is to be returned within 30 days before deletion, and any retained data remains subject to the same contractual protections until it is destroyed. More generally, Gusto notes that deletion requests may be denied in whole or in part where legal obligations require retention of some or all data.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Gusto’s data storage policy provides that personal data is stored only as necessary to deliver the services, using administrative, physical, and technical safeguards designed to protect it from unauthorized access, loss, destruction, theft, misuse, and disclosure; this includes encryption in transit and at rest, storage in physically and logically secure environments, and hosting platforms configured to reasonable industry-standard security requirements. Gusto also states that it may use contracted service providers, including IT and hosting providers, and that information processed by Gusto or its service providers may be transferred, processed, or stored globally, including in the United States, with contractual and legal safeguards applied where required, while also complying with any applicable local data localization obligations.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati AWS

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI ChatGPT 5.4

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Gusto Cofounder uses zero-data-retention (ZDR) LLM instances for everything except for files that are uploaded by the user.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Gusto Cofounder uses OpenAI's API Platform (platform.openai.com), which is a multi-tenant service with logical isolation.