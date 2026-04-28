GCP APAC LangSmith Fleet

LangChain's standard data retention policy for users using a SaaS deployment is the customer's choice of 14 or 400 days. Customers on self-hosted plans can configure their TTL.

LangChain's standard data retention policy for users using a SaaS deployment is the customer's choice of 14 or 400 days. Customers on self-hosted plans can configure their TTL.

All customer data is stored on GCP or one of our listed sub processors. All data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and can only be accessed by a limited set of users (subject to the principles of least privileges. Full Data Management Policy:

We do not retain any LLM data as we do not host the models ourselves.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM

We do not host models, and we do not store users LLM API keys. Users are expected to provide their own LLM api keys, and pay for their usage. We have a feature for users to store any arbitrary secret, and that is where they put their keys.