MuleSoft provides a unified platform to federate, govern, and observe APIs, AI agents, MCPs, and model interactions across any gateway, application, or environment. MuleSoft's integration with Slack brings your AI and API environment directly where your team works and collaborates.The Problem We Solve IT leaders and AI teams often face fragmented infrastructure and inconsistent governance that slows down development and increases risk. The MuleSoft Agent cuts through the complexity by answering questions, triggering actions, proactively alerting on failures, and eliminating the costly context-switching that breaks team flow.What you can do: - Set up which alerts are sent to Slack channels or DMs. - Connect the MuleSoft Platform MCP Server to Slackbot seamlessly - [Limited GA] Chat conversationally in channels and DMs with the MuleSoft Agent. Just tag @MuleSoft in any channel or DM.This version of the MuleSoft Agent for Slack will only serve the Canada Hyperforce region, if you are in a different region please install your regional app.This tool uses generative AI, which can produce inaccurate or harmful responses. Review for accuracy and safety before using.
MuleSoft (CA) potrà visualizzare:
MuleSoft (CA) potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
support@mulesoft.com
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti