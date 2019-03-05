With the Brandfolder app for Slack you can search for and share your digital assets, preview content for Brandfolder links (even if they're private), and approve requests for access to your resources, all from within your favorite collaboration hub! Note: in order to use this app, you or someone in your team's workspace must have an account with Brandfolder (a paid service).
Brandfolder potrà visualizzare:
Brandfolder potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.