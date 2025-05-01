Luciq’s Data Deletion Policy describes how customer data is deleted in connection with the cancellation or termination of a Luciq account. This policy applies to all data collected by Luciq except: • data that resides in any Luciq product or service not covered by this policy • data that resides in third-party services managed and hosted by third parties, with the exception of the company’s infrastructure provider • data that resides in Luciq products or services that are in beta, testing, or an early access program By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Luciq. The data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Once deleted, a user’s data cannot be restored. Luciq may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and Luciq may require additional ID verification. Luciq should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within one month of the deletion request. Only the following employees can delete customer data in the event that Luciq is required to do so: • On call engineers Disciplinary Ac-on Employees who violate this policy may face disciplinary consequences in proportion to their violation. Luciq management will determine how serious an employee’s offense is and take the appropriate action. Responsibility It is the responsibility of the CTO to manage the list of team members that may handle customer requests for data deletion. The CTO is responsible for ensuring this policy is followed.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati

This policy refers to all data collected from employees, candidates, users, customers, vendors, or other parties that provide information to Luciq. Luciq employees must follow this policy. Contractors, consultants, partners and any other external entities are also covered. Generally, our policy refers to anyone we collaborate with or who acts on our behalf and may need access to Luciq data. Data Protection Policy As part of our operations, we obtain and process information, some of which can be used to identify individuals (personally-identifiable information, or PII). Our company collects this information in a transparent way and only with the full cooperation and knowledge of interested parties. Once this information is available to us, the following rules apply. The data will be: • Accurate and kept up-to-date • Collected fairly and for lawful purposes only • Processed by the company within its legal and ethical boundaries • Protected against any unauthorized or illegal access by internal and external parties The data will not be: • Communicated informally • Stored for more than the amount of time specified in our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, customer contracts, or other binding agreements • Downloaded to unapproved devices • Transferred to organizations, states, or countries that do not have adequate data protection policies • Distributed to any party other than the ones agreed upon by the data’s owner (exempting legitimate requests from law enforcement authorities) In addition to ways of handling the data, Luciq has direct obligations towards people to whom the data belongs. Specifically we must: • Let people know which of their data is collected • Inform people about how we’ll process their data • Inform people about who has access to their information • Have provisions in cases of lost, corrupted, or compromised data • Allow people to request that we modify, erase, reduce, or correct data contained in our databases within legal guidelines specified by company policies or law-enforcement agencies To exercise data protection we’re committed to: • Restrict and monitor access to sensitive data • Develop transparent data collection procedures • Train employees in online privacy and security measures • Build secure networks to protect online data from cyberattacks • Establish clear procedures for reporting privacy breaches or data misuse • Include contract clauses or communicate statements on how we handle data • Establish data protection practices (document shredding, secure locks, data encryption, frequent backups, access authorization etc.) Disciplinary Action Employees who violate this policy may face disciplinary consequences in proportion to their violation. Luciq management will determine how serious an employee’s offense is and take the appropriate action. Further Questions and Responsibility Any questions regarding the use of or suggested modifications to Non-Disclosure Agreements should be referred to the CTO. It is the CTO’s responsibility for ensuring this policy is followed.