Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Conclude will retain personal data we process on behalf of a Customer (a company or organization using the paid or free plan) as long as needed to provide Services to the Customer. We will retain and use this personal information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. As a Customer, you can request a data takeout or data deletion by sending an email to data-privacy@conclude.io. On receiving an official request from a Customer, Conclude shall, within 30 days, handle the request on behalf of the Customer. Conclude AS' data retention policy is in accordance with the GDPR.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We take the protection of your data very seriously. You may at all times contact us on
data-privacy@conclude.io for inquiries about what personal data we have stored about you and request that we delete personal data about you for which Conclude is the Data Controller. Conclude AS' data archival and removal policy is in accordance with the GDPR.
For more details, please see our data privacy policy at https://conclude.io/privacy-policy.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data in Conclude is stored in Google Cloud Platform, in a data center located in the USA.
All data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption. All data is stored in a high availability database, with daily backups and point-in-time recovery. All traffic between the server and Slack, and between the server and web browser, is encrypted and sent over TLS 1.2 or higher.
If you have any questions regarding our protection or processing of your data, please contact us
by email: data-policy@conclude.io.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform, USA
Customers can get detailed information about our data security details upon request.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI 4o
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Conclude only invokes calls to OpenAI APIs if this has been enabled by the customer.
Conclude does not store any data related to LLMs.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
If the customer enables email and turns on email summarization for Conclude Apps, Conclude will use the OpenAI API to create a summary of incoming emails,
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Conclude only invokes calls to OpenAI APIs if this has been enabled by the customer.
Conclude does not store any data related to LLMs.