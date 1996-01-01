Webhook in uscita

Please note, this is a legacy custom integration - an outdated way for teams to integrate with Slack. These integrations lack newer features and they will be deprecated and possibly removed in the future. We do not recommend their use. Instead, we suggest that you check out their replacement: Slack apps.Outgoing Webhooks allow you to listen for triggers in Slack chat messages, which will then send relevant data to external URL(s) in real-time. The Outgoing Webhook will only be triggered when one or both of the following conditions are met:• The message is in the specified Channel
Questa app è stata creata da Slack.
Questa app è stata creata da un membro del team di Slack per collegare Slack con un servizio di terze parti. Slack potrebbe non testare, documentare o supportare queste app nello stesso modo in cui supporta le offerte di base, come Slack Enterprise Grid e Slack for Teams. Puoi fornire un feedback su queste app all’indirizzo feedback@slack.com.
Utilizza solo dati a cui Slack ha già accesso (visualizza l’Informativa sulla privacy per scoprirne di più). Abilitando e/o utilizzando questa app, potresti collegarti a un servizio che non fa parte di Slack.
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.