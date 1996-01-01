Webhooks in ingresso

Questa app è stata creata da Slack.

Questa app è stata creata da un membro del team di Slack per collegare Slack con un servizio di terze parti. Slack potrebbe non testare, documentare o supportare queste app nello stesso modo in cui supporta le offerte di base, come Slack Enterprise Grid e Slack for Teams. Puoi fornire un feedback su queste app all’indirizzo feedback@slack.com.

Utilizza solo dati a cui Slack ha già accesso (visualizza l’Informativa sulla privacy per scoprirne di più). Abilitando e/o utilizzando questa app, potresti collegarti a un servizio che non fa parte di Slack.