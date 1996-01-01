Please note, this is a legacy custom integration - an outdated way for teams to integrate with Slack. These integrations lack newer features and they will be deprecated and possibly removed in the future. We do not recommend their use. Instead, we suggest that you check out their replacement: Slack apps.Slash Commands allow you to listen for custom triggers in chat messages across all Slack channels. When a Slash Command is triggered, relevant data will be sent to an external URL in real-time.For example, typing
/weather 94070 could send a message to an external URL that would look up the current weather forecast for San Francisco and post it back to Slack.
Questa app è stata creata da Slack.
Questa app è stata creata da un membro del team di Slack per collegare Slack con un servizio di terze parti. Slack potrebbe non testare, documentare o supportare queste app nello stesso modo in cui supporta le offerte di base, come Slack Enterprise Grid e Slack for Teams. Puoi fornire un feedback su queste app all’indirizzo feedback@slack.com.
Utilizza solo dati a cui Slack ha già accesso (visualizza l’Informativa sulla privacy per scoprirne di più). Abilitando e/o utilizzando questa app, potresti collegarti a un servizio che non fa parte di Slack.
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.