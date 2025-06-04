Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Customer content is deleted 30 days following a trial expiration or contract termination
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Guru Policy 4.0--Data Classification/Handling/Transmission
1.0 Classifying and Labeling Data
Guru shall implement a data classification and labeling structure that helps staff store, retain and handle data appropriately.
2.0 Understanding Where Data Resides
Guru shall assign a criticality rating to its systems based on the classification and volume of data they store or process. This rating establishes the need for minimum security safeguards.
3.0 Safeguarding Data
All Guru personnel shall be expected to exercise responsible protection of data (transmission, storage, handling) based on its classification. Policies, procedures and user training shall be made available to assist personnel in these practices.
4.0 Maintaining/Retaining Data
Guru shall develop and maintain a standard that addresses data types and their required retention periods. The standard will include minimum requirements for data destruction/deletion (paper media and electronic). As a practice, Guru must not retain data any longer than its reasonable business value or legal obligations.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Guru Policy 4.0--Data Classification/Handling/Transmission
1.0 Classifying and Labeling Data
Guru shall implement a data classification and labeling structure that helps staff store, retain and handle data appropriately.
2.0 Understanding Where Data Resides
Guru shall assign a criticality rating to its systems based on the classification and volume of data they store or process. This rating establishes the need for minimum security safeguards.
3.0 Safeguarding Data
All Guru personnel shall be expected to exercise responsible protection of data (transmission, storage, handling) based on its classification. Policies, procedures and user training shall be made available to assist personnel in these practices.
4.0 Maintaining/Retaining Data
Guru shall develop and maintain a standard that addresses data types and their required retention periods. The standard will include minimum requirements for data destruction/deletion (paper media and electronic). As a practice, Guru must not retain data any longer than its reasonable business value or legal obligations.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
The Guru service leverages Amazon Web Services virtual hosts and containers
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI GPT 4.0
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Zero Data Retention
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
OpenAI operates in the USA
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
OpenAI primarily stores data in the USA, however, Guru has a zero data retention policy with OpenAI