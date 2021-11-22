Criteri di conservazione dei dati
CreateShift Ltd will retain data as per the terms of service https://www.prodpad.com/terms-of-service/ and should always be referred to for current retention of data.
On cessation of processing of Personal Data by CreateShift, or termination of the Agreement, CreateShift shall permit Customer (at its option) to:
1. extract a complete copy of all Personal Data by secure file transfer and securely wipe all other copies of the Personal Data processed by CreateShift or any Sub-processor unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws; or
2. request CreateShift to delete the Personal Data (and procure that any Sub-processor does the same) unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws.
If the Customer fails to exercise its rights under paragraphs 1 and 2 above, CreateShift shall delete the Personal Data (and procure that any Sub-processor does the same) within 90 days following the termination of the Agreement, unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
CreateShift Ltd will delete/archive data as per the terms of service. Users have a choice from passive delete (don't do anything and we'll delete when needed) or active delete where you can ask us to delete your data when you cancel your account or trial. Optionally you can "park" you account which means we won't delete your data. Full details please see https://www.prodpad.com/terms-of-service/ and data deletion policy and https://help.prodpad.com/article/720-compliance
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
CreateShift Ltd will store data as per the terms of service https://www.prodpad.com/terms-of-service/ (clause 4). We store data in AWS EU region using a high availability cluster using encryption at rest. Data is backed up nightly and we maintain point in time recovery and the database is sync'd to a second region in EU.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Data is hosted in the cloud using AWS Ireland with warm standby in Frankfurt.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
GPT-4o
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Prompts sent to the LLMs are retained for 30 days for abuse identification. Otherwise data generated by the LLMs and stored in the user’s account is retained as per ProdPad’s T&Cs.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Data is not stored by the LLM nor used to train the LLMs. Data generated by the LLMs in response to user’s prompt is stored in their account if the user prompts the data to be stored.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
LLMs used currently reside in the US and the data generated is stored in EU (AWS Ireland/Germany) when the user prompts the data to be stored in their account.