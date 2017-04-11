Manifestly Checklists and Tasks

Manifestly is workflow management software that improves collaboration, accountability, and process visibility in your organization's recurring checklists and tasks.
Read more in our Manifestly Checklists OverviewWith Manifestly, you can
• Create unlimited workflows, Standard Operating Procedures, and Recurring Processes
• Assign these to people and roles within and outside your organization
• Schedule workflows to recur on specific days of the week or month
• Associate workflows and checklists with Slack channels
• Integrate with most online systems to automatically launch checklists based on activity in those services.
• Work on checklists within a channel or on the home tab of the app in Slack. Simple Commands
Start with one of these commands and then use interactive buttons to complete your checklists. You can use these slash commands in a channel or a DM with the bot.
•
/workflows
List your workflow and choose one to use.
•
/checklists
List your in-progress checklists.
•
/checklists connect
to connect your team members to Manifestly
•
/checklists help
Show detailed help and examples.Notifications
You can subscribe to Slack notifications for when....
• A checklist is late
• A checklist step is late
• A checklist is completed
• A step completed
• You are assigned a checklist or a step
• And several more notificationsSlack Channels
You can associate workflows with specific Slack channels to assign checklists, receive notifications, and have your team work on checklists within that channel.Pricing
Pricing is based on the number of full users you add to Manifestly, regardless of the number of Slack users in your account. Read more on the Manifestly - Slack pricing page
.