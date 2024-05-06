Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Customer data is retained for the duration of the customer’s contract. At the termination of the contract, Sprout Social can (at the customer’s election) delete or return to the customer their personal data held in Sprout Social’s possession upon written request. Unless otherwise noted, data will be retained for up to thirteen (13) months after termination of the contract for purposes of future account reactivation.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Sprout Social does not automatically archive or remove data within the Employee Advocacy application. Customers may delete data at their discretion.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The Employee Advocacy platform and all customer data are stored within Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the United States. All data is encrypted at rest with AES-256 or greater and in transit over public networks with TLS 1.2 or greater.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Our services are Cloud Hosted on AWS in us-east and eu-central.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no