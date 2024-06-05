Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We use historical data about people who use our Services to generate internal research reports and for you to view historical information about your usage. If you stop using the service, your data is also available to Administrators for your HeyTaco account. Administrators can use your old data to see historical taco giving, messages you gave and received, and any other data collected about you.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We remove your data after an Administrator removes or stops using our Services and sufficient time has passed to warrant data removal.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
When you submit information via our service, your information is protected and encrypted at rest and in transit through secure connections. We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party, we will notify you within 72 hours of the reported incident.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Our data is cloud hosted.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no