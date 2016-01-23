/roll [XdY] - Roll X Y-sided diceNote that the following standard notation dice expression are also supported:-
df for fudge dice
d% for percentile dice
! to indicate that the dice "explode", rolling an additional die of the same size when the max value is rolled.
<5 or
>5 (for any number between 2 and the die size - 1) to indicate that you want to count up how many dice rolled below or above the value.
k5 or
k-5 (for any number between -999 and 999) to indicate that only the best K (for positive values) or worst K (for negative values) rolls should be counted in the result.
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.