/hourstack commands give you insight into and control over your daily schedule. Full list of commands
/hourstack help: Lists all the actions available.
/hourstack list: Lists all entries for today.
/hourstack stats: Provides daily and weekly stats.
/hourstack start: Start a timer by name. Requires
name argument.
/hourstack stop: Stop a timer by name. Optional
name argument.
/hourstack complete: Complete a task by name. Requires
name argument.
/hourstack new: Creates a new entry. Accepts
name,
duration,
[project], and
#label 1 #label 2 arguments.
/hourstack workspaces: List all of your workspaces.
/hourstack workspace: Switches your active workspace. Requires
name argument.Examples
/hourstack workspace Acme Design.
/hourstack new Wireframes 1h30m [Website redesign] #UX #UX.
/hourstack start Homepage illustrations or
/hourstack list and click the start timer button next to the task.
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