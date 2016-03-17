Criteri di conservazione dei dati
TLV, LLC will retain the user data according to the time they set when they "shred" the message. If they choose to shred the message after a certain number of views, the data will be retained for a maximum of 60 days.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data will be completely removed from our servers after it has expired.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored in our database, encrypted using AES 256 encryption.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
stormondemand.com
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no