Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We will retain your personal data for a period of five years, or three months after being removed from the Platform by your employer, or until six months after our relationship with your employer has ended (whichever is sooner). After this period, your personal data will be anonymized or deleted. We will not store your personal data for longer than is reasonably necessary to use it in accordance with this Privacy Policy or with our legal rights and obligations. For the avoidance of doubt, aggregated and anonymized data and any information other than personal data can be stored indefinitely.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Erasure. To the extent permitted by applicable data protection laws, you have the right to request that we erase any personal data that we hold about you, based on one of a number of grounds, including the withdrawal of your consent (where our processing of that data is undertaken on the basis of your consent), or if your object to our continued processing (as mentioned above). This right does not extend to information which is not personal data. We also reserve the right to retain your personal data in an anonymized form for statistical and benchmarking purposes.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We will retain your personal data for a period of five years, or three months after being removed from the Platform by your employer, or until six months after our relationship with your employer has ended (whichever is sooner). After this period, your personal data will be anonymized or deleted. We will not store your personal data for longer than is reasonably necessary to use it in accordance with this Privacy Policy or with our legal rights and obligations. For the avoidance of doubt, aggregated and anonymized data and any information other than personal data can be stored indefinitely.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS