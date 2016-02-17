Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The processing starts when you create an account with POEditor and ends when you delete it or ask us to remove the data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
POEditor removes data when you delete your account or if you ask us to do that.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
POEditor stores data securely on it's own infrastructure, backups are stored encrypted on AWS and a physical location up to 6 months.
Sedi dei data center
Romania
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati