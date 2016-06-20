Assertible provides QA teams and developers a way to test API's and websites by creating powerful assertions, reproducible test cases, and details into HTTP request failures.This integration posts notifications and test results to a Slack channel based on user-defined criteria.
Assertible potrà visualizzare:
Assertible potrà:
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