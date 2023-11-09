Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati For SaaS customers, to the extent Sysdig processes PII in connection with the SaaS services, Sysdig shall do so in accordance with customer’s agreement(s) with Sysdig, including customer instructions contained therein. On termination or expiration of the SaaS services, Sysdig shall deactivate customer’s account and for a 30 day period thereafter, provide customer access to the SaaS service for retrieval of customer data. Within a reasonable time thereafter, Sysdig will delete customer data from the SaaS services. Sysdig may retain customer data in regular backups or as required by law, subject to the company’s confidentiality and security standards, for so long as such information is retained.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customers may access, update or change personal information they have provided by logging into the Services or emailing us at support@sysdig.com. Subject to the terms of their agreements with us, Customers may deactivate their accounts by emailing us at support@sysdig.com, but note that we may retain certain personal information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations or for legitimate business purposes, such as to resolve disputes or enforce our agreements. We may also retain cached or archived copies of personal information for a certain period of time. If you are an individual with whom one of our customers interacts with respect to the Services (e.g., an employee of a customer), as noted above, you should direct any requests regarding access, modification or deletion of personal information to the applicable customer.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati For SaaS customers, to the extent Sysdig processes PII in connection with the SaaS services, Sysdig shall do so in accordance with customer’s agreement(s) with Sysdig, including customer instructions contained therein. Additionally, Sysdig uses and stores customer data in accordance with customer's agreement(s) with Sysdig. On termination or expiration of the SaaS services, Sysdig shall deactivate customer’s account and for a 30 day period thereafter, provide customer access to the SaaS service for retrieval of customer data. Within a reasonable time thereafter, Sysdig will delete customer data from the SaaS services. Sysdig may retain customer data in regular backups or as required by law, subject to the company’s confidentiality and security standards, for so long as such information is retained.

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