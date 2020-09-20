Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is retained between 90 days and indefinitely depending on the customer’s subscription plan. For additional information, please review Textline’s data processing agreement.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Textline aperiodically archives and/or removes data that is no longer in scope for retention at its discretion or at the request of a customer.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Textline’s data is encrypted in transit and at rest. All HTTP traffic is encrypted using Secure Socket Layer (SSL) connections, and traffic is only accepted on port 443. Textline’s SSL status can be verified here. All data and associated keys stored at rest in our databases are encrypted using the industry-standard AES-256 algorithm. Static files, such as images and other documents, are persisted using AWS S3 storage and encrypted before being stored. Customer data is backed up regularly to protect against data loss.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
The majority of customer data, including conversation data, resides in storage systems located in Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) US-East-1 region. Textline may transfer and process Company Data anywhere in the world where Textline, its Affiliates or its Subprocessors maintain data processing operations. Textline shall at all times provide an adequate level of protection for the Company Data collected, transferred, processed, or retained in accordance with the requirements of Data Protection Laws.
*Additional Details*
All of Textline’s application and database storage is safely contained within Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) infrastructure, which is accredited by ISO 27001, SOC 1 and SOC 2/SSAE 16/ISAE 3402 (Previously SAS 70 Type II), and PCI Level 1.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati